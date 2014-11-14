FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hungarian ownership of local banks could rise above 60 pct - PM
November 14, 2014 / 7:21 AM / 3 years ago

Hungarian ownership of local banks could rise above 60 pct - PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Hungarian ownership in the domestic banking sector could reach or even rise above 60 percent, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday, flagging further bank purchases by the state.

Orban told public Kossuth radio that the state needs to take a role in boosting Hungarian ownership in the financial sector.

“We need to buy a couple of banks to reach the desirable state (of ownership) but after that these banks need to be offered to Hungarian owners using some kind of technique, for example via the stock exchange,” Orban said.

“We do not want a large state-owned bank sector, but we want a strong financial system in national ownership,” he said.

Orban declined to confirm that the state would buy Budapest Bank from GE Capital. On Thursday, two sources told Reuters that the sale of Budapest Bank was imminent.

Reporting by Krisztina Than; editing by David Clarke

