Hungary eyes new deal with battered banks - PM

BUDAPEST, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Hungary’s government will open a “new chapter” in its relations with the country’s banks and will soon sign a new deal to reduce the burdens on the sector in return for increased lending, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said.

Orban told the daily Napi Gazdasag in an interview published on Friday that the government, which has recently bought two large banks, saw potential Hungarian buyers for banks operating in the country, including local lenders and stock investors.

He did not rule out that the government itself would buy more banks if sensible opportunities arose.

Orban’s government has levied one of the European Union’s highest bank taxes on the sector and forced banks to repay to clients about 3 billion euros after courts deemed past lending practices unfair. (Reporting by Marton Dunai; editing by David Clarke)