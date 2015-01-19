FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hungary no longer actively looking to buy banks - paper
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 19, 2015 / 7:37 AM / 3 years ago

Hungary no longer actively looking to buy banks - paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Hungary’s government has reached its goal of having at least half of the bank sector in local hands but does not rule out more state acquisitions, Economy Minister Mihaly Varga said on Monday in an interview with the daily Napi Gazdasag.

“Viewed from here, further acquisitions would not be justified,” he said. “But market proportions are not cast in stone, so if there is a rational reason for the state to buy a bank, we need not deflect a potential initiative.”

He added that an adjustment of the country’s bank tax, one of the highest such levies in Europe, could be reviewed but not phased out in the near future. (Reporting by Marton Dunai; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.