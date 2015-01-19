UPDATE 1-Hungary no longer actively looking to buy banks - paper

(Adds detail)

BUDAPEST, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Hungary’s government has reached its goal of having at least half of the bank sector in local hands but does not rule out more state acquisitions, Economy Minister Mihaly Varga said on Monday in an interview with the daily Napi Gazdasag.

“Viewed from here, further acquisitions would not be justified,” he said. “But market proportions are not cast in stone, so if there is a rational reason for the state to buy a bank, we need not deflect a potential initiative.”

He added that the country’s bank tax, one of the highest such levies in Europe, could be adjusted in the near future but would not be phased out completely.

Hungary’s forecast for annual inflation of 1.8 percent this year remains realistic because deflation pressure in Europe and lower oil and gas prices will even out local inflationary pressures, Varga said.

The price-moderating effect of government-mandated household utility price cuts wears off this year.

Varga added that Hungary’s 2014 public deficit would probably be about 2.5-2.6 percent of GDP as growth may exceed even the government’s 3.1 percent prognosis.

He also said that both personal income and corporate taxes could continue to be cut.

The government currently sees no obstacle to reducing personal income taxes to single digit percentages and creating a single bracket for corporate taxes “as close as possible” to 10 percent by the end of its current term in 2018, he said. (Reporting by Marton Dunai; Editing by Toby Chopra)