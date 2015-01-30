FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hungary's Fidesz: could cut bank tax in 2016 at the earliest
January 30, 2015 / 9:12 AM / 3 years ago

Hungary's Fidesz: could cut bank tax in 2016 at the earliest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Hungary’s ruling centre-right Fidesz party’s parliament caucus leader Antal Rogan said on Friday the country’s bank tax, one of the highest in Europe, could only be reduced next year at the earliest and only if the economy improves.

Rogan told a news conference that banks must contribute to growth through increased lending, and annual economic growth must exceed 2 percent, and preferably be closer to 3 percent, before the bank levy can be reduced.

Hungary’s growth probably exceeded 3 percent in 2014 and the government expects the economy to expand by 2.5 percent in 2015. (Reporting by Marton Dunai; editing by David Clarke)

