Hungary c. bank wants more lending if it is to lower bank levy -Nagy
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
October 13, 2015 / 10:02 AM / 2 years ago

Hungary c. bank wants more lending if it is to lower bank levy -Nagy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Hungary’s central bank wants banks to increase lending in the corporate sector, especially for small and medium-sized enterprises, as a condition for a punitive bank levy to be decreased, Deputy Governor Marton Nagy said on Tuesday.

“The bank levy can decrease, but on the other side, the (banks) should perform some credit growth, as a condition in the corporate sector, or mainly in the SME sector to get this bank levy decrease,” Nagy told reporters in Vienna. (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
