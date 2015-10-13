Hungary c. bank wants more lending if it is to lower bank levy -Nagy

VIENNA, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Hungary’s central bank wants banks to increase lending in the corporate sector, especially for small and medium-sized enterprises, as a condition for a punitive bank levy to be decreased, Deputy Governor Marton Nagy said on Tuesday.

“The bank levy can decrease, but on the other side, the (banks) should perform some credit growth, as a condition in the corporate sector, or mainly in the SME sector to get this bank levy decrease,” Nagy told reporters in Vienna. (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla)