Hungary govt in talks with banks to boost company lending
October 14, 2015 / 12:47 PM / 2 years ago

Hungary govt in talks with banks to boost company lending

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Hungary’s government started talks with local banks last week to remove impediments to corporate lending and boost credit supply, Economy Minister Mihaly Varga said on Wednesday.

“Last week we sat down with banks and I hope that this will result in us being able to remove the impediments to lending,” Varga told a conference of insurance brokers. He did not elaborate on the details.

Varga said growth of the past two years had been achieved without an expansion of corporate lending but in the longer term commercial banks should provide more financing to companies to help them invest and create jobs.

Deputy Governor Marton Nagy said on Tuesday the central bank would unveil a set of incentives to get local banks to lend more sometime next month. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)

