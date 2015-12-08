FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Household lending in Hungary expected to grow in 2016 -Bank Association
December 8, 2015

Household lending in Hungary expected to grow in 2016 -Bank Association

BUDAPEST, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Hungarian household lending is expected to grow next year over 2015 but no expansion is seen in corporate lending, Hungarian Bank Association chief Mihaly Patai said on Tuesday.

Patai, who is chief executive of the Hungarian unit of Unicredit told a news conference that household lending started to grow already in the third quarter of 2015, and this most likely continued in the fourth quarter.

“I can see a possibility for household loans to grow in 2016 over 2015 ... while in (corporate lending volumes) I would be content if we could keep it steady,” Patai said.

Patai added that the “seven lean years” were over in the Hungarian bank sector and the sector would be profitable in 2016. (Reporting by Krisztina Than)

