Hungary court annuls parts of brokerage compensation law -MTI

BUDAPEST, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Hungary’s Constitutional Court on Tuesday annulled parts of a law that required commercial banks to pay billions of forints to bail out clients of failed brokerage Quaestor, national news agency MTI said.

In April, a central bank official estimated the annual cost to the financial sector for the collapse of Quaestor and other small brokerages at about 30 billion forints ($102.7 million) per year over a 10-year period.

Hungarian brokerage Quaestor collapsed early this year after it was found to have issued 150 billion forints of more in bonds than permitted under its issuance programme.

The court declared unconstitutional sections in the law, that defined which clients could get compensation and the financial conditions of a compensation fund.

Shares in central Europe’s largest independent lender OTP Bank, which faced the steepest burden from the compensation programme due to its size, rose by 2.7 percent by 1121 GMT, outperforming a 1.55 percent rise in the Budapest bourse’s main index.

MTI quoted the court’s president, Barnabas Lenkovics as saying that the law could be amended as its objective to compensate Quaestor clients was not unconstitutional.

Government spokesman Zoltan Kovacs told reporters that the government would propose modifications but did not elaborate further.

“We are going to fulfil the decision of the Constitutional Court and the government has to deal with the issue on Wednesday when we have a cabinet meeting and very obviously a new legislation will be coming,” he said.