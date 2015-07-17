FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Moody's lifts Hungarian bank system outlook to stable
July 17, 2015 / 11:45 AM / 2 years ago

Moody's lifts Hungarian bank system outlook to stable

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, July 17 (Reuters) - Moody’s has changed the Hungarian bank system’s outlook to ‘stable’ from ‘negative’ as it expects their operating environment to stabilise over the next 12-18 months and their asset quality to improve, it said in a statement on Friday.

“We expect that the operating conditions for Hungarian banks will improve in 2015-16, amid relatively strong economic growth and a shift in the government’s policy stance towards banks,” said Armen Dallakyan, a senior analyst at Moody‘s, in the statement.

Moody’s said banks could return to profitability and stabilise their credit fundamentals, albeit at weak levels, adding that it expected the Hungarian economy to grow by 2.8 percent in 2015 and by 2.2 percent in 2016. (Reporting by Sandor Peto/Marton Dunai)

