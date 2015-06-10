FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hungary sets new requirement for banks to issue mortgage bonds
Sections
Featured
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Hurricane Irma
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
North Korea
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
Energy & Environment
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 10, 2015 / 9:27 AM / 2 years ago

Hungary sets new requirement for banks to issue mortgage bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, June 10 (Reuters) - Hungary will require banks to issue mortgage bonds to finance at least 15 percent of their outstanding forint mortgage loans from October 2016, the National Bank of Hungary (NBH) said in a statement on Wednesday.

The move is aimed at improving the quality of banks’ balance sheets by encouraging them to use longer-term funding.

“Following the conversion of household foreign currency mortgage loans into forints the maturity mismatch between the banking sector’s forint assets and liabilities has increased significantly,” the NBH said.

“By introducing the Mortgage Funding Adequacy Ratio (MFAR), the NBH expects to mitigate this risk,” it added.

It said several new mortgage banks could be set up as a result, which could issue new mortgage bonds worth some 300 billion forints. ($1.09 billion)

$1 = 275.73 forints Reporting by Krisztina Than

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.