Hungary sets new requirement for banks to issue mortgage bonds

BUDAPEST, June 10 (Reuters) - Hungary will require banks to issue mortgage bonds to finance at least 15 percent of their outstanding forint mortgage loans from October 2016, the National Bank of Hungary (NBH) said in a statement on Wednesday.

The move is aimed at improving the quality of banks’ balance sheets by encouraging them to use longer-term funding.

“Following the conversion of household foreign currency mortgage loans into forints the maturity mismatch between the banking sector’s forint assets and liabilities has increased significantly,” the NBH said.

“By introducing the Mortgage Funding Adequacy Ratio (MFAR), the NBH expects to mitigate this risk,” it added.

It said several new mortgage banks could be set up as a result, which could issue new mortgage bonds worth some 300 billion forints. ($1.09 billion)