Hungary PM: household loan repayments to drop after banks refund clients
September 12, 2014 / 6:24 AM / 3 years ago

Hungary PM: household loan repayments to drop after banks refund clients

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Repayments on loans by Hungarian households will decrease by about one third on average after banks settle refunds to clients for past unfair lending practices, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told public radio on Friday.

Hungary’s top court said in June that some banking practices had been unfair. The government then introduced a law that will make banks pay refunds to borrowers that could cost banks operating in Hungary about 3 billion euros.

“Banks will pay these amounts and if there isn’t enough (money) in banks now to be able to do this, their owners will inject these amounts (into their units) to ensure that they can continue to operate and at the same time act according to the court rulings,” Orban said.

“I think there will be calm, order and stability.”

Orban reiterated that the government also plans to convert foreign currency loans into forints. (Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
