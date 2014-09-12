UPDATE 1-Hungary PM: household loan repayments to drop after banks refund clients

* Banks’ owners will provide funds to cover compensation -PM

* Era of “fair banks” will come -PM Orban

* Ruling Fidesz party to submit law on compensation on Friday

* Foreign currency loans will be converted into forints -Orban

BUDAPEST, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Hungarian households will pay about one third less to service their loans after banks settle refunds to clients for past unfair lending practices, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday.

Speaking to public radio, Orban also suggested the mostly foreign owners of Hungary’s banks might have to provide them with funds to ensure they can compensate borrowers.

“Banks will pay these amounts and if there isn’t enough (money) in banks now to be able to do this, their owners will inject these amounts (into their units) to ensure that they can continue to operate and at the same time act according to the court rulings,” Orban said in an interview.

“I think there will be calm, order and stability.”

Hungary’s top court ruled in June that some banking practices had been unfair. The government then introduced a law to make banks refund borrowers that could cost lenders about 3 billion euros.

Banks have challenged this law in court but have mostly lost these cases in first-degree rulings in the past two weeks.

The ruling Fidesz party is expected to submit legislation laying out the method of refunds to parliament on Friday.

Orban said banks will have to settle compensation on past loans with their clients, and the whole process should be finished by June 2015.

He reiterated that the government also plans to force banks to convert households’ foreign currency loans into forints, although he did not say when conversions would take place.

“Another goal of the government is to convert the foreign currency loans into forints, separately from this settlement process ... We want to eliminate the system of foreign currency loans,” he said.

Orban also said an era of “fair banking” would come that would help the economy.

The planned conversion of a pile of household foreign currency loans into forints could impose further losses on lenders which have been paying one of Europe’s highest banking taxes since 2010.

Many Hungarian households took out loans in foreign currency, chiefly in Swiss francs, prior to the 2008 financial crisis when the loans were cheap. But these loans turned sour when exchange rates shifted.

Economy Minister Mihaly Varga said last week that after the loan conversion, a significant risk will disappear from the bank sector and some minor modification of the taxes imposed on banks was conceivable.

Major banks in Hungary include OTP Bank, as well as units of Belgium’s KBC, Austria’s Erste and Raiffeisen, Italy’s UniCredit and Intesa Sanpaolo. (Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Catherine Evans)