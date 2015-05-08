FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hungary working on conversion of foreign currency car loans -PM
May 8, 2015 / 6:21 AM / 2 years ago

Hungary working on conversion of foreign currency car loans -PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, May 8 (Reuters) - Hungary’s government is working on a central bank proposal to convert a big stock of foreign currency-denominated car purchase loans and personal loans into forints, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told public radio MR1-Kossuth on Friday.

“I cannot responsibly say we will be definitely be able to implement it, but we are working on it,” Orban said. “It is a reasonable proposal.”

The premier reiterated that the government would not tie an upcoming reduction in a big windfall tax on the financial sector to increased lending by banks, another central bank proposal that he said was “not a good solution”.

But he added that, after a one-year grace period in which banks were not “forced” to lend more, if bank lending did not begin to grow on its own, the issue should be revisited. (Reporting by Marton Dunai; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

