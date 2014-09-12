FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hungary court postpones ruling in OTP loan refunds case
September 12, 2014 / 2:36 PM / 3 years ago

Hungary court postpones ruling in OTP loan refunds case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Sept 12 (Reuters) - A Hungarian court postponed ruling on a lawsuit brought by OTP Bank to challenge a new law ordering loan refunds to clients, the state news agency MTI reported on Friday.

The court honoured OTP’s request that the case be submitted for review by the country’s Constitutional Court.

The refunds, which the government says are to compensate clients for past unfair lending practices, could cost the bank sector in Hungary 1 trillion forints (4.1 billion US dollar), the ruling Fidesz party said. (Reporting by Marton Dunai; Editing by David Goodman)

