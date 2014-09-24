FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hungary to regulate banks' pricing practices -lawmaker
#Credit Markets
September 24, 2014 / 2:01 PM / 3 years ago

Hungary to regulate banks' pricing practices -lawmaker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Hungary’s top ruling party lawmaker on Wednesday said the central European country will regulate banks’ pricing practices in a new law that he expects Parliament to pass this year.

The ruling Fidesz party will later on Wednesday pass a law that specifies the rules for refunds that banks have to pay to customers for past loans that the government and Hungary’s courts have found unfair.

The package, which could cost banks as much as a total of 3 billion euros, includes a moratorium for interest rate and fee increases on consumer loans and mortgages. The moratorium will last until the new pricing law is passed, Rogan told a news conference.

He said the Fidesz parliament group will discuss its proposals in November and will have more details on the pricing bill after that, adding that the party is studying examples of German regulations on banks’ pricing practices. (Reporting by Marton Dunai)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
