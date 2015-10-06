FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hungarian central bank to launch uniform 2 pct reserve ratio for banks
October 6, 2015

Hungarian central bank to launch uniform 2 pct reserve ratio for banks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Hungary’s central bank will launch a uniform 2 percent mandatory reserve ratio for commercial banks instead of the current system of optional ratios between 2 and 5 percent as of Dec. 1, the bank said in a statement on Tuesday.

“The introduction of the fixed reserve ratio represents a move towards harmonization with the practice of the European Central Bank,” the bank said. It added that the lower reserve ratio should also encourage banks to park less funds with the central bank and invest in government securities instead.

It added that other parameters of the reserve requirement regime, including the reserve base, the maintenance period and the interest rate paid on the reserves, will remain unchanged. (Reporting by Sandor Peto and Krisztina Than)

