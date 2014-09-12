FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hungary banks will have to settle FX loan refunds by end-Feb
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
September 12, 2014 / 9:49 AM / 3 years ago

Hungary banks will have to settle FX loan refunds by end-Feb

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Banks in Hungary will have to settle refunds to foreign currency borrowers for past lending practices deemed by the courts as unfair by the end of February, ruling Fidesz party lawmaker Antal Rogan told a news conference on Friday.

Rogan also said the ruling party would also draft legislation banning interest rate and fee hikes for banks through April 30, 2016.

He added that the refunds would involve as many as 1.3 million borrowers, both foreign currency and forint debt holders, with various deadlines set for the settlement of past charges.

Rogan said average repayments on foreign currency loans could fall by about 25 percent on average after the costs are settled.

The government and the central bank have estimated the costs of the settlement for banks at up to 3 billion euros. (Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.