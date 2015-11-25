Hungary govt proposes cutting bank tax by more than half

BUDAPEST, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Hungary’s government has proposed cutting its banking tax by more than half and setting incentives for banks that increase their lending, after the European Commission raised concerns about some aspects of a tax reduction.

The proposal was contained in a new bill submitted by Economy Minister Mihaly Varga to parliament late on Tuesday.

The bill contains a guarantee that the bank tax would not exceed 45 percent of banks’ 2015 tax obligation - from an earlier tax law that only said it would not increase from 2015 to 2016. (Reporting by Budapest newsroom; Editing by Hugh Lawson)