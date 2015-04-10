FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hungary prime minister says bank tax cut may be tied to more lending
April 10, 2015 / 6:16 AM / 2 years ago

Hungary prime minister says bank tax cut may be tied to more lending

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, April 10 (Reuters) - Hungary will cut a special financial sector tax next year for banks that increase their lending in the country, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told public radio in an interview on Friday.

Orban’s government made an agreement earlier this year with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and Erste Bank about cutting the bank tax, one of the highest in Europe, but there was no direct reference to conditionality on more lending.

“We made the agreement that banks will undertake to lend more if we decrease their tax burdens, therefore a clause that allows for a tax cut for banks that lend more is highly likely to be included in the (2016) budget,” Orban said. (Reporting by Marton Dunai and Gergely Szakacs. Editing by Jane Merriman)

