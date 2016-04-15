Hungary flags 20 billion forint cut in bank tax for 2017 -MTI

BUDAPEST, April 15 (Reuters) - Hungary’s government plans to cut its special banking tax by 20 billion forints ($72.42 million) for the sector as a whole next year, state news agency MTI reported on Friday, citing Economy Minister Mihaly Varga.

The 2016 budget targets revenues worth 89.2 billion forints in revenue from the levy, down from 144.2 billion last year, in line with an agreement with Erste Bank and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development. ($1 = 276.15 forints) (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)