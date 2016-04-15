FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hungary flags 20 billion forint cut in bank tax for 2017 -MTI
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 15, 2016 / 9:41 AM / a year ago

Hungary flags 20 billion forint cut in bank tax for 2017 -MTI

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, April 15 (Reuters) - Hungary’s government plans to cut its special banking tax by 20 billion forints ($72.42 million) for the sector as a whole next year, state news agency MTI reported on Friday, citing Economy Minister Mihaly Varga.

The 2016 budget targets revenues worth 89.2 billion forints in revenue from the levy, down from 144.2 billion last year, in line with an agreement with Erste Bank and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development. ($1 = 276.15 forints) (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.