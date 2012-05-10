UPDATE 1-Hungary's new transaction tax "slap in the face"-banks

* Banks want compromise, to cut tax burden to HUF 60 bln in 2013

* To propose abolition of windfall tax, cap on transaction tax (Adds more comments, detail)

By Marton Dunai and Krisztina Than

BUDAPEST, May 10 (Reuters) - Hungary’s planned new financial transaction tax is entirely unacceptable for banks in its present form and violates an earlier agreement with the government, the chief of the country’s Banking Association told Reuters on Thursday.

Hungary hopes to meet its budget targets and avoid losing out on the EU’s development funds by replacing controversial crisis taxes on banks and energy firms with longer-term taxes on the same sectors, it announced on Wednesday.

The government, without consultation with the country’s banks, approved a measure to raise an annual 130 billion forints ($578.74 million) from a new financial transaction tax, which will have to be paid by banks performing the transactions.

This would come on top of an earlier big windfall tax on banks, charged between 2010 and 2012, which the government agreed to halve in 2013 and which had triggered protests from the country’s banks and which experts said hurt lending.

Mihaly Patai, who is also Chief Executive of the Hungarian unit of Italy’s UniCredit, said banks would aim for a compromise with the government in order to limit next year’s extra tax burden to around 60 billion forints ($267.11 million), as agreed with the government late last year.

“The leaders of the Bank Association were completely taken aback by this slap in the face, the government’s decision yesterday,” Patai said in an interview.

Patai said the increased tax burden would hurt bank lending and economic growth.

“On December 15 we put it in writing that we would consult ahead of the introduction of any new tax on banks, and the government would introduce new taxes only if we reach a consensus,” he said.

“The fact that instead of 50 percent our taxes will amount to 150 percent (of the 2012 level), this took us entirely by surprise and made the measure practically unacceptable for us.”

Patai said the government invited the Bank Association for a meeting on Tuesday afternoon, where banks agreed to hold talks with the government on the plan. The government approved the new measure the next day, which is now awaiting parliament approval.

“This is a rather peculiar interpretation of fair play, which I cannot accept,” Patai said.

He said during talks banks would propose that the windfall tax be phased out completely in 2013, and that the transaction tax payments should be capped in order to avoid overtaxing big financial transactions, especially by corporations.

”I think these two things are indispensable: both the abolition of the special bank tax and the... introduction of an upper limit (on tax payments) in the system, especially for corporate clients.

“I don’t want them to withdraw this, it would be impossible. It has to be modified, in a way that the burden on banks in 2013 is about the same as what we agreed on December 15, roughly 60 billion forints.”

Hungary’s biggest banks include Austrian lender Erste , Belgium’s KBC and central Europe’s biggest independent lender OTP.