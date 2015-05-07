Hungary govt to propose bank tax cut based on EBRD agreement

BUDAPEST, May 7 (Reuters) - Hungary’s government will propose to Parliament a bill to cut the country’s financial sector tax in a way that was outlined in an agreement with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development earlier this year, a top official said on Thursday.

Janos Lazar, Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s chief of staff, told a press conference that the government rejected a proposal by the central bank to tie the reduction in the bank tax to increased lending to the economy.

The government has said that it supported an unconditional cut in the bank tax but Orban has also said the tax would remain one of the highest in the European Union. (Reporting by Marton Dunai)