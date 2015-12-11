FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hungary tweaks bank tax cut draft legislation to comply with EU
Sections
Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Breakingviews
Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Showdown over fuel rules
Energy & Environment
Showdown over fuel rules
House approves plan to speed self-driving car deployment
Autos
House approves plan to speed self-driving car deployment
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 11, 2015 / 7:02 AM / 2 years ago

Hungary tweaks bank tax cut draft legislation to comply with EU

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Hungary has tweaked its draft legislation aimed at reducing a windfall tax on banks next year, after the European Commission raised concerns about some aspects of the country’s earlier tax-cut plans, the Economy Ministry said late on Thursday.

The new bill lowered the top tax rate to 0.24 percent from the previous 0.31 percent. The lower tax rate is unchanged at 0.15 percent, but the tax base has changed.

The earlier bill redefined the tax base as the banks’ balance sheet total at the end of 2014 from the previous tax based on end-2009 balance sheet totals. But the ministry said that after the fresh changes, the tax base in 2016 is the modified 2009 balance sheet total.

It said banks’ overall tax burden would fall in line with a landmark deal reached with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) in February. (Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.