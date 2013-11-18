Hungary sets final terms on USD2bn 10-yr bond

LONDON, Nov 18 (IFR) - Hungary is set to raise USD2bn through its upcoming issue of a 10-year global bond, for which it has set final price guidance of 325bp-330bp over US Treasuries, according to one of the lead managers.

Final terms came tight to official guidance of 340bp area over Treasuries and to initial price thoughts of 350bp-360bp released earlier in the day.

The sovereign, rated Ba1/BB/BB+, has received orders worth over USD10bn for the issue, which is expected to price today.

BNP Paribas, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs are the lead managers on the SEC-registered issue. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo, editing by Anil Mayre)