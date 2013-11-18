FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hungary sets final terms on USD2bn 10-yr bond
#Credit Markets
November 18, 2013 / 2:56 PM / 4 years ago

Hungary sets final terms on USD2bn 10-yr bond

Davide Scigliuzzo

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 18 (IFR) - Hungary is set to raise USD2bn through its upcoming issue of a 10-year global bond, for which it has set final price guidance of 325bp-330bp over US Treasuries, according to one of the lead managers.

Final terms came tight to official guidance of 340bp area over Treasuries and to initial price thoughts of 350bp-360bp released earlier in the day.

The sovereign, rated Ba1/BB/BB+, has received orders worth over USD10bn for the issue, which is expected to price today.

BNP Paribas, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs are the lead managers on the SEC-registered issue. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo, editing by Anil Mayre)

