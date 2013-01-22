UPDATE 1-Hungary announces details of investor meetings

(Adds lead managers and background information)

By Davide Scigliuzzo

LONDON, Jan 22 (IFR) - Hungary, rated Ba1/BB/BB+, has announced its schedule for meeting fixed-income investors, according to a fund manager source.

The sovereign will meet investors in Los Angeles on January 28, San Francisco on January 29, Boston on January 30, New York on January 31, Munich on February 1 and London on February 4 to 5.

Although the announcement does not contain details about a potential Eurobond issue, investor sources speculate that a 144a/Reg S transaction could follow.

Hungary, which has not tapped the international bond markets for nearly two years, has hired BNP Paribas, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs to arrange the meetings.

The sovereign’s benchmark US dollar-denominated 6.375% 2021 note was quoted at a bid yield of 4.619% as of 10:55 GMT, according to Thomson Reuters data.