Hungary may issue renminbi-denominated bond in next few weeks
January 19, 2016 / 8:47 AM / 2 years ago

Hungary may issue renminbi-denominated bond in next few weeks

Michael Turner

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 19 (IFR) - The Republic of Hungary may issue renminbi-denominated bonds in the next few weeks, the minister for national economy said on Tuesday.

“According to the results of the roadshow, we can conclude that the Hungarian securities are attractive,” said Mihaly Varga at a conference in Vienna. “So if the next few weeks offer favourable prospects, the issuance may take place.”

Hungary held a non-deal roadshow last week in Hong Kong and Singapore.

Hungary is rated Ba1 by Moody’s and BB+ by Standard & Poor’s and Fitch.

Reporting by Michael Turner; editing by Sudip Roy

