FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hungary planning 1bn gross Eurobond issuance in 2016
Sections
Trump ends 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump ends 'Dreamer' program
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Autos
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 19, 2016 / 10:22 AM / 2 years ago

Hungary planning 1bn gross Eurobond issuance in 2016

Michael Turner

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 19 (IFR) - The Republic of Hungary is planning 1bn of gross Eurobond issuance in 2016, the deputy chief executive officer of the government debt management agency said on Tuesday.

“We have 4.8bn maturing this year, so we including 1bn euro gross issuance in the international market [as part of Hungary’s funding plan],” said Andras Rez, speaking at Euromoney’s Central and Eastern Europe Forum in Vienna.

The majority of the sovereign’s funding needs will come from Hungary’s domestic market, Rez said.

Timing for a euro-denominated deal has not been decided.

“1bn is not a huge amount of money,” said Rez. “We can actually place those issuances any time during the year.”

The sovereign is also planning a renminbi-denominated bond, potentially in the next few weeks, having met investors recently in Asia.

Hungary is rated Ba1 by Moody’s and BB+ by Standard & Poor’s and Fitch. (Reporting by Michael Turner; editing by Sudip Roy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.