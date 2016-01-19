Hungary planning 1bn gross Eurobond issuance in 2016

LONDON, Jan 19 (IFR) - The Republic of Hungary is planning 1bn of gross Eurobond issuance in 2016, the deputy chief executive officer of the government debt management agency said on Tuesday.
“We have 4.8bn maturing this year, so we including 1bn euro gross issuance in the international market [as part of Hungary’s funding plan],” said Andras Rez, speaking at Euromoney’s Central and Eastern Europe Forum in Vienna.
The majority of the sovereign’s funding needs will come from Hungary’s domestic market, Rez said.
Timing for a euro-denominated deal has not been decided.
“1bn is not a huge amount of money,” said Rez. “We can actually place those issuances any time during the year.”
The sovereign is also planning a renminbi-denominated bond, potentially in the next few weeks, having met investors recently in Asia.
Hungary is rated Ba1 by Moody’s and BB+ by Standard & Poor’s and Fitch. (Reporting by Michael Turner; editing by Sudip Roy)