Hungary government party proposes compensation for most Quaestor clients

BUDAPEST, April 10 (Reuters) - Hungary’s ruling party is to submit legislation to compensate clients of failed brokerage Quaestor for up to 30 million forints ($107,055) each, using a loan from the central bank that will have to be paid back by investment companies.

The National Bank of Hungary suspended the Quaestor’s licence on March 10, saying it had sold some 150 billion forints worth of bonds beyond what was permitted under its issuance programme.

Fidesz party lawmaker Antal Rogan said the new proposal, to be sent to parliament later in the day, would create a special compensation fund to be filled with payments from investor protection fund BEVA and the central bank loan, the size of which he could not yet specify.

Members of BEVA, which include Hungary’s leading bank OTP , foreign banks and fund management companies, would then need to repay that loan within 10 years to spread the costs, Rogan said.

In return, members would gain ownership of Quaestor’s assets and their repayments could fall if those assets are liquidated.

“This was not investment risk that befell these clients ... quite simply their money that they invested with Quaestor from their savings has vanished,” Rogan told a news conference.

BEVA was not immediately available for comment. The Hungarian Banking Association declined comment.

Lawmakers could vote on the bill as soon as next week and Rogan said about 31,000 clients covered by the scheme could reclaim their principal invested with Quaestor by July.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s government is under pressure to act quickly on the scandal, which has forced the government to explain why a unit of the Foreign Ministry withdraw state funds from Quaestor days before its collapse.

The government has yet to decide whether to endorse the proposal, as it would impose a fresh financial burden on the financial sector. That may go against a provision of a February agreement with Austrian Erste Bank and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

Hungary then agreed to refrain from measures new laws or measures that may have a negative impact on the profitability of the banking sector. ($1 = 280.23 forints) (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)