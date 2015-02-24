Hungary cbank says Buda-Cash wrongdoings span over a decade

BUDAPEST, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Suspected wrongdoings at local brokerage Buda-Cash could span over a decade, a central bank deputy governor said, adding that the suspended brokerage could not account for about 100 billion forints ($369.81 million) worth of clients’ money.

Central bank Deputy Governor Laszlo Windisch told a news conference that losses at the brokerage -- suspended on Tuesday -- stemming from the recent surge of the Swiss franc alone could exceed 10 billion forints.

Windisch said doubts arose regarding the reliability of data provided by the brokerage over the past 15 years. He estimated the scope of clients affected at the brokerage at 15,000 to 20,000.