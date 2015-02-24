FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hungary cbank says Buda-Cash wrongdoings span over a decade
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 24, 2015 / 10:32 AM / 3 years ago

Hungary cbank says Buda-Cash wrongdoings span over a decade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Suspected wrongdoings at local brokerage Buda-Cash could span over a decade, a central bank deputy governor said, adding that the suspended brokerage could not account for about 100 billion forints ($369.81 million) worth of clients’ money.

Central bank Deputy Governor Laszlo Windisch told a news conference that losses at the brokerage -- suspended on Tuesday -- stemming from the recent surge of the Swiss franc alone could exceed 10 billion forints.

Windisch said doubts arose regarding the reliability of data provided by the brokerage over the past 15 years. He estimated the scope of clients affected at the brokerage at 15,000 to 20,000.

$1 = 270.4100 forints Reporting by Gergely Szakacs

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.