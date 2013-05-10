Hungary takes new measures to cut 2013, 2014 deficit

BUDAPEST, May 10 (Reuters) - Hungary’s government has decided on new measures to convince the European Commission that it can keep its budget deficit below 3 percent of economic output this year and next, Economy Minister Mihaly Varga said on Friday.

He said the government would freeze 93 billion Hungarian forints ($415.46 million) at budget institutions in 2013 and 2014, and may also suspend financing of some public investments in those years if needed.

The two measures combined could improve the budget balance by 150 billion forints next year, when the EU Commission forecast Hungary’s deficit rising to 3.3 percent of gross domestic product. ($1 = 223.8488 Hungarian forints) (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Marton Dunai)