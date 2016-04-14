UPDATE 1-Hungary's 2017 budget to target 2.4 pct/GDP deficit -PM aide

* Signals shift from earlier plans to cut shortfall further

* PM Orban faces parliamentary election in 2018

* VAT cuts to trim average inflation below 1 pct in 2017 -govt (Adds detail, analyst comment)

BUDAPEST, April 14 (Reuters) - Hungary’s 2017 budget will target a deficit of 2.4 percent of gross domestic product, Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s chief of staff said on Thursday, signalling some loosening compared with plans flagged to the European Commission last year.

While the revised deficit target remains below the European Union’s 3 percent of GDP threshold, it indicates a clear shift from earlier plans by Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s government to cut the deficit further than the 2 percent expected in 2016.

Orban, who faces an election in 2018, saw his popularity decline in February according to a survey by the Median institute after months of growing or stable backing thanks to his hardline handling of the migrant crisis.

Janos Lazar, Orban’s chief of staff, said the government reckoned with average inflation below 1 percent in the 2017 budget, which also contains cuts in the value-added tax rate on basic foods, internet use and restaurant services.

He said the tax cuts and new housing subsidies for families would cost a combined 200 billion forints next year, accounting for the brunt of loosening compared with a 1.7 percent deficit target flagged for 2017 in April of last year.

“We have managed to stabilise the financial situation of the Hungarian state in the past years,” Lazar told a news conference. “In the first quarter, the budget had more revenues than expenditures. This has been unprecedented for 25 years.”

Earlier this week Orban’s government was forced to backtrack on an unpopular Sunday shopping ban to avoid a potentially awkward referendum on the issue sought by the opposition Socialists.

His government has also faced a number of protests from teachers frustrated with what they see as too much centralisation and excessive workloads on students due to Orban’s education reforms.

Analysts have said the value-added tax cuts could open the door for the central bank, run by Orban’s close ally, Governor Gyorgy Matolcsy, to invigorate the economy with further cuts in the base rate from the current record-low 1.2 percent.

“According to our estimate, VAT cuts may reduce CPI by about 0.6-0.8 percentage point in early 2017, which lowers our average CPI forecast from 2.6 percent to 1.9 percent,” said Eszter Gargyan, an economist at Citigroup.

“We also would not rule out additional cuts in regulated household utility prices ahead of the spring 2018 general elections, keeping inflation below the 3 percent target until at least 2019.” (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Krisztina Than; Editing by Mark Heinrich)