April 25, 2016 / 6:15 AM / a year ago

Hungary eyes lower deficit in 2018 election year - minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, April 25 (Reuters) - Hungary’s government plans to reduce the country’s budget deficit further in 2018, an election year, to 1.8 percent from a planned 2.4 percent in 2017, Economy Minister Mihaly Varga told the daily Vilaggazdasag on Monday.

Varga added that a previously flagged plan for a zero deficit was still in place but only for the state’s normal expenditures calculated without development and investments.

Asked about the government’s plan to buy a stake in Austrian lender Erste Bank, Varga said:

“We have reviewed the bank and arrived at a price but the government may still decide it would be more useful on the long run to cut debt instead of buying into Erste.” (Reporting by Marton Dunai; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

