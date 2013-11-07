FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hungary posts HUF 61.4 bln October budget surplus-ministry
November 7, 2013 / 3:17 PM / 4 years ago

Hungary posts HUF 61.4 bln October budget surplus-ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Hungary posted a budget surplus of 61.4 billion forints ($279.80 million)in October, after 12.1 billion forint surplus in September, the Economy Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

The surplus cut the accumulated deficit for 2013 to 887.7 billion forints, the ministry said.

It said the figures underpinned that with an expected significant surplus in December the government could meet its deficit target of below 3 percent of economic output.

It said it expected more than 100 billion forints from the sale of mobile frequencies in the rest of the year and significant revenues from banks’ financial transaction tax and from corporate tax. ($1 = 219.4456 Hungarian forints) (Reporting by Sandor Peto Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)

