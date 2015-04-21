FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hungary to keep corporate tax rates unchanged in 2016
Sections
Featured
Under Trump, U.S. nuclear arsenal slowly takes shape
Nuclear weapons
Under Trump, U.S. nuclear arsenal slowly takes shape
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
World
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
Cyber Risk
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 21, 2015 / 1:06 PM / 2 years ago

Hungary to keep corporate tax rates unchanged in 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, April 21 (Reuters) - Hungary’s government plans no change in the corporate tax rate or special sectoral taxes other than the financial sector tax next year, Economy Minister Mihaly Varga said on Tuesday.

Varga did not rule out a cut in the corporate tax later. He did not elaborate on the government’s plans with the sectoral taxes other than cuts in the bank tax will continue through 2018.

He said the 2016 budget, which stipulates an average EUR/HUF exchange rate of 308, will honour an agreement with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development to cut the bank tax, but added that the main objective was to get banks to lend more. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Marton Dunai)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.