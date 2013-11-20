FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bank Austria denies wrongdoing in Hungary cartel case
November 20, 2013

Bank Austria denies wrongdoing in Hungary cartel case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Nov 20 (Reuters) - UniCredit unit Bank Austria denied allegations by Hungary’s competition watchdog that it had colluded with other banks to restrict the availability of refinancing loans for holders of foreign currency mortgages.

A spokesman said Bank Austria was studying notification of a fine “but this does not change the fact that we are convinced that we have not committed any cartel misdemeanour.”

He said the bank would pay the fine while deciding whether to appeal against it or not.

Reporting by Michael Shields

