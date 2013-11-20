FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Erste Bank says may appeal against Hungary cartel fine
#Credit Markets
November 20, 2013 / 12:26 PM / 4 years ago

Erste Bank says may appeal against Hungary cartel fine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Nov 20 (Reuters) - The Hungarian arm of Erste Bank will decide later whether to appeal against a cartel fine, after assessing the ruling of the country’s competition watchdog GVH, the bank said on Wednesday.

The GVH has imposed fines totalling 9.5 billion forints ($43.27 million) on 11 commercial banks, claiming they had operated a cartel during a repayment scheme for foreign currency mortgage holders two years ago.

Erste denied wrongdoing in an e-mailed response to Reuters questions.

“The Bank will decide later on any potential legal action,” it said.

“However, Erste Bank Hungary still has the same standpoint which was expressed during the whole legal process, that its strategy related to final loan repayments was not aligned with other banks, no business secrets were shared and no overall plan was agreed with other banks,” it added. (Reporting by Sandor Peto)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
