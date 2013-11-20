FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hungary competition watchdog fines banks for cartel
#Credit Markets
November 20, 2013 / 10:12 AM / 4 years ago

Hungary competition watchdog fines banks for cartel

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Hungary’s competition watchdog has imposed fines totalling 9.5 billion forints ($43.27 million) on 11 commercial banks in Hungary, claiming they had operated a cartel during a repayment scheme for foreign currency mortgage holders two years ago.

The GVH said the institutions “violated the law by coordinating their strategies by restricting the availability of refinancing loans to reduce repayments at a fixed exchange rate.”

GVH launched the inquiry in 2011 into whether major banks colluded when raising the cost of loans offered to households when borrowers were allowed to start repaying their forex mortgages in a lump sum.

The banks that received the biggest fines were Hungary’s OTP , which was fined 3.9 billion forints and Austrian Erste, which was fined 1.7 billion forints.

Other banks fined include the Hungarian units of Raiffeisen , UniCredit and Intesa Sanpaolo, MKB Bank and KBC’s Hungarian unit. ($1 = 219.57 Hungarian forints) (Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
