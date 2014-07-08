FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hungary's competition watchdog fines concrete firms on cartel charge
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 8, 2014 / 11:55 AM / 3 years ago

Hungary's competition watchdog fines concrete firms on cartel charge

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BUDAPEST, July 8 (Reuters) - Hungary’s competition watchdog GVH has imposed fines totalling 2.79 billion forints ($12.3 million) on eight concrete producers saying they formed a cartel between 2005 and 2007 and curbed competition.

The authority said in a statement that among the eight firms, Cemex Hungaria Kft would have to pay the biggest fine of 644 million forints ($2.83 million).

The Hungarian unit of Austria’s STRABAG Epito Zrt would have to pay 428 million forints, and Osteuropeische Zementbeteiligungs AG 550 million forints.

“When setting the fine, GVH considered it a key factor that price fixing and dividing the market qualifies as hard-core cartel and the businesses, with their behaviour which violated the law, significantly limited competition,” the GVH said.

The watchdog said it considered the market share of the companies in the Hungarian market in the Budapest transport concrete market when making its ruling. ($1 = 227.2300 Hungarian Forints) (Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.