Hungary cbank to launch new liquidity tenders on April 3
March 27, 2012

Hungary cbank to launch new liquidity tenders on April 3

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, March 27 (Reuters) - Hungary’s central bank will launch its new 2-year collateralised loan facility on April 3 to support liquidity in the banking sector and expand the range of eligible collateral, the bank said in a statement on Tuesday.

“The new facility will help banks to have access to long-term funding without the need to pay a term premium, which in turn may counterbalance the recent shortening of maturities on the liabilities side of their balance sheets,” it said.

The central bank will also expand the range of eligible collateral in its operations as of April 16 to include foreign currency denominated government bonds as well as forex corporate bonds meeting certain eligibility criteria. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; editing by Patrick Graham)

