Hungarian central bank fine-tunes lending programme
December 2, 2013 / 3:11 PM / 4 years ago

Hungarian central bank fine-tunes lending programme

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Hungary’s central bank has modified certain conditions of its funding for growth programme to enable more businesses to get access to cheap financing, the bank said on Monday.

The National Bank of Hungary launched the second tranche of its funding programme in September which aims to pump up to 2 trillion forints into the economy to boost growth.

It said that from Jan. 1, 2014, the upper limit of loans available for each company under the programme will be raised to 10 billion forints ($45.18 million) from 3 billion forints for both new forint loans and the refinancing of earlier foreign currency loans. ($1 = 221.3213 Hungarian forints) (Reporting by Krisztina Than)

