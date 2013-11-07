FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hungary cbank says tests show banks could resist stress
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
Health
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 7, 2013 / 9:41 AM / 4 years ago

Hungary cbank says tests show banks could resist stress

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Banks in Hungary could manage capital needs even in case of persistent stress, the National Bank of Hungary said in its regular report on financial stability on Thursday.

It added that interest rate cuts since last August, which brought its main rate to a record low of 3.4 percent, had a key role in slowing a decline in lending to companies, which could stop by next year.

The bank’s Financial Stability Council also said in a statement that the bank’s lending programme could reverse the fall in lending to small and medium-sized companies this year.

But the entire corporate sector would need significantly looser lending conditions for a rebound in lending, it said. (Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Gergely Szakacs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.