Hungary cbank says tests show banks could resist stress

BUDAPEST, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Banks in Hungary could manage capital needs even in case of persistent stress, the National Bank of Hungary said in its regular report on financial stability on Thursday.

It added that interest rate cuts since last August, which brought its main rate to a record low of 3.4 percent, had a key role in slowing a decline in lending to companies, which could stop by next year.

The bank’s Financial Stability Council also said in a statement that the bank’s lending programme could reverse the fall in lending to small and medium-sized companies this year.

But the entire corporate sector would need significantly looser lending conditions for a rebound in lending, it said. (Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Gergely Szakacs)