Police probe Hungary central bank's data supply to the IMF

By Krisztina Than

BUDAPEST, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Hungarian police have launched an investigation based on an official report about confidential information handled by the central bank, a spokeswoman for the prosecutors said on Thursday.

Last week the State Audit Office said the central bank had acted unlawfully by giving the International Monetary Fund commercial banking data as part of Hungary’s 2008 bailout by international lenders.

The bank has rejected the Audit Office’s allegations.

A spokeswoman for the Budapest Prosecutors’ Office told Reuters that police had launched an inquiry based on the report by the Audit Office.

“The Budapest police have ... ordered an investigation against an unknown perpetrator based on the suspicion of abuse of authority and a breach of economic secrets,” spokeswoman Bettina Bagoly said. She did not provide further details.

The ruling Fidesz party, which has often criticised the bank’s policies, has asked parliament’s budget committee to discuss the Audit Office report. The committee will question central bank governor Andras Simor on Monday.

The Audit Office said the central bank provided the IMF and European Union information without the commercial banks’ written consent, including data on the financing position of the seven largest banks, their swap deals and net foreign currency positions.

The central bank said it was ready to fully cooperate with the police.

“The operation of the National Bank of Hungary is lawful. By providing data to the IMF it did not overstep its authority,” the bank said in an emailed response to Reuters on Thursday.

“The NBH did not breach banking secrets by providing the data.”

In a statement on Feb. 13 the bank said the law allowed it to transfer certain data qualifying as business secrets to the IMF, providing the data owner agreed. It also said the transfers served to maintain financial stability.

The National Bank acknowledged, however, that it did not secure the consent of the banks prior to giving data to the IMF. It has since acquired the required written approval of the banks involved, the central bank said.

The bank also said that, during the course of the examination by the Audit Office, outgoing Governor Andras Simor had already initiated a probe at the central bank to unveil procedural errors and find those accountable for the shortcomings. (Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Toby Chopra)