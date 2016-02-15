FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hungarian vehicle to buy HUF 100 bln worth of bad bank assets this year -paper
#Financials
February 15, 2016 / 7:46 AM / 2 years ago

Hungarian vehicle to buy HUF 100 bln worth of bad bank assets this year -paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Feb 15 (Reuters) - The vehicle set up by the National Bank of Hungary to buy up bad loans from banks plans to buy 100 billion forints ($362.32 million) worth of distressed assets in 2016, its Chief Executive Officer Csaba Kandracs told daily Magyar Idok on Monday.

The vehicle, called MARK, will start purchasing assets after publishing the terms and conditions of the scheme later this month, the central bank said last week.

“We believe the first deal could be signed by mid-summer,” Kandracs said in an interview. Kandracs also said that later, MARK could list some assets, or real estate funds on the stock exchange.

MARK has been launched by the central bank with an initial budget of 300 billion forints. ($1 = 276.0000 forints) (Reporting by Krisztina Than)

