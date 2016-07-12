FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hungarian central bank wants to keep base rate steady -cbanker Nagy
July 12, 2016 / 1:56 PM / a year ago

Hungarian central bank wants to keep base rate steady -cbanker Nagy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, July 12 (Reuters) - A change in the maturity of the central bank's main three-month deposit facility is "not timely" at the moment, Hungarian central bank deputy governor Marton Nagy said on Tuesday.

Nagy reiterated that the Monetary Council wanted to keep the benchmark base rate steady at its current level of 0.9 percent in the long term.

Nagy also told a news conference that the Monetary Council will decide in each quarter about the quantitative limits in the three-month deposit, and will set a cap for the next quarter depending on the liquidity conditions.

Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs

