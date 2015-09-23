Hungarian central bank accepts 3-month deposits worth HUF 275 bln

BUDAPEST, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Hungary’s central bank accepted 3-month deposits worth 275.385 billion forints ($988.00 million) from commercial banks on Wednesday at the first tender since it made this its main interest rate facility, it said on its Reuters page.

Earlier, its two-week deposit instrument served as its main rate, but it plans to squeeze out funds from that facility to encourage banks to buy more government debt.

It allocated 1.473 trillion forints at its weekly two-week deposit tender earlier on Wednesday, down from 2.273 trillion forints a week ago. ($1 = 278.73 forints) (Reporting by Sandor Peto and Gergely Szakacs)