#Financials
November 25, 2015 / 1:43 PM / 2 years ago

Hungary cbank could "fine-tune" monetary easing toolkit in Dec

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Hungary’s central bank could “fine-tune” its monetary easing toolkit in December to ease policy conditions due to downward risks to the inflation and economic growth outlook, a senior official at the bank told Reuters on Wednesday.

The bank will discuss its quarterly economic forecasts on Dec. 15. Fesh figures show inflation may rise to its 3 percent target later than the second half of 2017 projected in the previous report, Managing Director Barnabas Virag said.

Virag, who is not a rate-setter, said the central bank had non-conventional monetary easing tools to use even if it ended its interest rate cutting cycle in July and projects that its record low 1.35 percent base rate could stay flat for years.

Next month the bank could consider changes in its existing “self-financing programme,” which aims at channelling commercial banks’ funds into government debt from central bank deposit facilities.

“Regarding long-term interest rates and yields (in markets), there is significant further room for monetary easing if necessary,” he told Reuters in an interview.

If the bank finds later that further easing is needed to reach its inflation target and provide the necessary boost to the slowing economy, it could also launch new unconventional tools, he added without elaborating. (Reporting by Sandor Peto and Gergely Szakacs Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)

