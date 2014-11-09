Hungary central bank to launch euro tenders on Monday to aid fx loan conversion

* Cbank wants banks to avoid open fx market in conversion

* Offers up to EUR 9 bln, says reserves are not threatened

* Will offer euros at latest NBH exchange rate

By Marton Dunai

BUDAPEST, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Hungary’s central bank said it would launch from Monday a series of tenders to provide commercial banks with euros as they prepare to convert foreign currency-denominated loans into forints in a government-mandated programme.

The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) said on Sunday it would provide up to 9 billion euros via the tenders for the conversion, adding it had signed contracts with banks and the Hungarian Bank Association to ensure lenders obtain the foreign exchange they require for the programme at the tenders rather than in the open market.

“The National Bank of Hungary has prepared for the conversion of consumer foreign currency loans so that it can happen in one step, in a quick and orderly fashion,” the bank said in an emailed statement.

It did not say when it would complete the tenders.

Many Hungarian households took out foreign currency-denominated loans, mostly mortgages, in the 2000s as Hungary’s banks used attractive interest rates in western Europe to lend in foreign currencies, chiefly the Swiss franc.

But payments on those loans skyrocketed since the 2007/08 financial crisis as the forint weakened by as much as 80 percent against the franc, and many borrowers fell behind on payments.

The Hungarian government has implemented a number of measures to help borrowers offset the negative impacts, culminating in a conversion programme that it expects to execute next year.

Financial markets have been nervous, fearing the issue could lead to more losses for banks - which have paid heavy surtaxes and been hit by other measures in recent years - if the conversion is done at preferential exchange rates.

But Economy Minister Mihaly Varga indicated last week that a market-rate conversion was plausible after the country’s top court ruled that borrowers must bear foreign exchange risks from the loans.

The NBH will hold the first tender at 0900 GMT (1000 CET) on Monday and offer participating banks the amount they need for the conversion in euros, and said the tender will offer euros at the latest official exchange rate.

The central bank said that even if the entire 9 billion euros is used up the bank would still have enough foreign reserves to buffet the economy.

Major banks in Hungary include Austria’s Erste and Raiffeisen, Italy’s Intesa SanPaolo and UniCredit, Belgium’s KBC as well as the market leader, Hungary’s OTP. (Reporting by Marton Dunai; Editing by Susan Fenton)