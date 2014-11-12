Hungary cbank to launch HUF 300 bln bad asset manager

BUDAPEST, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Hungary’s central bank will launch a 300 billion forint ($1.22 billion) bad asset manager company, which will start buying up commercial real estate loans from banks on a voluntary basis in the first half of next year, it said on Wednesday.

It said the asset manager, MARK Group, would probably buy assets below book value, however, the exact pricing mechanism will be determined later. The planned lifetime of the company will be a maximum of 10 years, the central bank said.

The bank said the settlement of billions of euros worth of past cost hikes on household loans, deemed by Hungarian courts and the government as unfair, as well as other related measures, would weaken banks’ resilience and willingness to lend.

“But the banking system has adequate buffers to absorb losses and remain stable,” the central bank said in its latest financial stability report.

“The stability of the banking system will be further reinforced by the planned capital increases of HUF 350 billion by owners in 2014 H2, after capital injections totalling HUF 150 billion during the first six months,” it said.

The central bank said under a stress scenario, which also takes the results of the European Central Bank’s Asset Quality Review into account, additional capital needs of about 90 billion forints would arise, which it considered “manageable.” (1 US dollar = 246.2 Hungarian forint) (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)