Hungarian central bank tightens collateral rules - statement

BUDAPEST, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Hungary’s central bank has tightened its rules concerning accepted collaterals, increasing the role of liquid government securities carrying a fixed interest rate versus other securities, the National Bank of Hungary said on Wednesday.

It said the modifications, which will enter into force as of March 31, would improve the risk profile of the central bank.

In 2016 the bank will also review the rules concerning the acceptance of mortgage notes as collateral in order to improve its risk profile further and comply with the practice of the European Central Bank, it added. (Reporting by Krisztina Than and Sandor Peto)